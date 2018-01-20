Fox scored 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with two rebounds, six assists and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 106-88 loss to Memphis.

After leading Sacramento with 16 points Friday, the rookie point guard has scored in double-digits in seven out of his last nine games. During this stretch, Fox is averaging a solid 13.3 points with 6.1 assists. In addition, he has shot the ball well, sinking 40.2 percent of his 11.3 shots per game over this span. Through 38 games, Fox is providing a steady amount of points (10.3) while running the point efficiently (4.3 assists) in the Sacramento offense.