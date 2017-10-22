Fox scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 96-79 loss to the Nuggets.

The Kings shot just 36.5 percent from the field on the night and the game got away from them in the second and third quarters, resulting in Fox leading the team in both minutes and scoring as the starting five mostly sat on the bench in the fourth. The fifth overall pick in this year's draft is enjoying a strong start to his first NBA campaign, and as long as Fox avoids hitting the rookie wall and keeps seeing plenty of court time, he should have intriguing fantasy potential.