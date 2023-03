Fox finished Wednesday's 117-114 win over Chicago with 32 points (12-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 33 minutes.

Fox scored at least 30 points for a second straight game and extended his streak of contests with multiple steals to four in a row. The lefty point guard has appeared in 12 of the Kings' past 14 contests, averaging 31.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 36.0 minutes.