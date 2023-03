Fox (hamstring) isn't on the injury list for Thursday's game versus the Knicks.

Fox should be good to go Thursday after missing the previous game with left hamstring soreness. The star guard will likely replace Davion Mitchell in the starting lineup. Fox is on a tear recently, averaging 32.8 points, 7.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 35.8 minutes across his last five appearances.