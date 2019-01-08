Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Sets new season high in steals
Fox finished with 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five steals, three rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes Monday in the Kings' 111-95 win over the Magic.
Sacramento held a commanding 28-point lead entering the fourth quarter, prompting coach Dave Joerger to hand only one starter (Bogdan Bogdanovic) more than 30 minutes. Fox was still supremely efficient during his limited time on the court, establishing a new season high in steals along the way. He'll draw another favorable matchup in the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday in Phoenix.
