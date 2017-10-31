Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Shifting back to bench role
Fox will return to the bench for Tuesday's matchup against the Pacers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
With George Hill resting on Sunday, Fox drew the start at point guard in his place, but struggled mightily and finished with just two points (1-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and four turnovers across 26 minutes. Hill is slated to return to the starting lineup Tuesday, which sends Fox back to a bench role. While he could see a few less minutes as a reserve, Fox has generally played very well prior to Sunday's contest and he should continue to be a fixture in the team's regular rotation.
