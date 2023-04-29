Fox recorded 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 118-99 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The star floor general was impressive and delivered another stellar outing to lead Sacramento to victory in a pivotal matchup, leading the Kings to success in a potential elimination game and setting up a decisive Game 7 at home. Fox has been the best player for the Kings in the series by a wide margin, and even though this was his first double-double of the series, he has scored at least 24 points in every game so far.