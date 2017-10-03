Fox posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 FT), two assists, one steal, one block and one rebound across 16 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason victory over the Spurs.

Fox wasted no time introducing himself to the NBA, needing just 16 minutes to produce 16 points. He also managed to put up a stat in nearly every statistical category. Fox was efficient as well, missing only one shot from the field and one free throw while committing no turnovers. Overall, it was a great rookie debut for an intriguing real life and fantasy prospect.