Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Shines in Monday's debut
Fox posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 FT), two assists, one steal, one block and one rebound across 16 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason victory over the Spurs.
Fox wasted no time introducing himself to the NBA, needing just 16 minutes to produce 16 points. He also managed to put up a stat in nearly every statistical category. Fox was efficient as well, missing only one shot from the field and one free throw while committing no turnovers. Overall, it was a great rookie debut for an intriguing real life and fantasy prospect.
