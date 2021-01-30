Fox scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go along with two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Raptors.

Fox regained his shot after going just 4-for-17 from the field in his previous contest. However, his struggles from the free-throw line continued, as he's shooting just 69.2 percent for the season. Otherwise, Fox's line lacked impressive production as he failed to record at least five assists for the first time in four games. Despite the relatively quiet performance, Fox remains a strong contributor of points, assists and steals on a regular basis.