Fox had 23 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight assists, and five rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-121 victory over Dallas.

Fox hit just 6-of-16 from the field, continuing to struggle on the offensive end. Thankfully, he was able to compensate with an impressive 11-of-12 from the charity stripe. He also failed to record a defensive stat after accumulating a whopping six steals and one block in his previous outing. The Kings are playing for pride right now, and are likely pushing to finish the season with a positive record. There has been no talk of a shutdown at all and Fox should continue to put up numbers similar to his season averages moving forward.