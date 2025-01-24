Fox had 17 points (7-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Thursday's 132-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Fox struggled from the field once again, and he has went through a rough stretch scoring the rock of late. The star guard has shot only 32.2 percent from the floor over his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks in 37.8 minutes per contest. Fox has reached 20-plus points only one time in that inefficient five-game span, though he has still stuffed the stat sheet, which is encouraging for fantasy managers.