Fox is probable for Thursday's game versus the Sixers with right abdominal tightness.

Fox missed the Feb. 27 contest against the Thunder with the abdominal issue but played through it for the last three games, and he appears set to do so again Thursday. The 22-year-old hasn't slowed down his production in that stretch, as he's averaging 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.3 minutes.