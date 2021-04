Fox is expected to miss at least 10-14 days due to health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Fox had been dominant for the Kings recently and had averaged 28.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 37.4 minutes per game across the last 10 contests. Delon Wright and Tyrese Haliburton should see increased run while Fox is sidelined.