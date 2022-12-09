Fox (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Fox will miss just his second game of the year due to right foot soreness, and with Terence Davis (back) also sitting out, the Sacramento backcourt will be far from full strength. Davion Mitchell should be favored to draw the start in place of Fox, while Malik Monk and Matthew Dellavedova could see expanded roles off the bench. Fox's next chance to see the hardwood will come Sunday against the Knicks.