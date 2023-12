Fox (shoulder) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Jazz, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Coach Mike Brown didn't provide many details regarding Fox, but presumably, he'll be day-to-day going forward since he was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update. Malik Monk is likely to soak up a ton of usage for the Kings, and Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell are likely to be more involved as well.