Fox finished with 35 points (12-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Suns.

Fox cleared the 30-point mark for the fourth game in a row, doing so while offering some rare production from three-point range. The point guard went 1-for-13 from distance over his previous four contests, but he found his touch Tuesday. Though Fox hasn't shown any dramatic change in his perimeter shooting thus far in 2022-23 compared to previous seasons, his improved rates from the field (50.7 percent) and the free-throw line (79.7 percent) have enabled him to maintain a career-best 59.5 true shooting percentage.