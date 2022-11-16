Fox posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 153-121 win over the Nets.

Fox didn't have his best shooting performance, but the electric point guard still posted a decent stat line while ending just one assist away from delivering what would've been his fourth double-double of the campaign. Despite not having his best shooting effort here, it's worth noting that Fox has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six appearances, and he continues to play a pivotal role on offense for the Kings. He's averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest in November.