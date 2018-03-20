Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Solid all-around game in defeat
Fox turned in 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Monday's 106-90 loss to the Pistons.
The rookie was near-perfect from the field on his way to his fifth double-digit scoring effort over the last six contests. Fox's 72.7 percent success rate from the field was actually a single-game career best and marked only the fourth time in 10 March games that he's shot at least 50.0 percent. As is typical for a young player, his overall production continues to see some ebbs and flows, but his role as a primary ball handler continues to afford him solid upside each time he takes the floor.
