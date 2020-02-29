Fox racked up 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 104-101 win at Memphis.

Fox returned from a one-game absence due to an abdomen injury and picked things up right where he had left them off, as he notched 20 or more points for the fourth time in four games since the All-Star Break. The star point guard has also dished out five or more assists in each of his last three games, as he is making a big impact on offense both as a scorer and as a playmaking threat.