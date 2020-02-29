Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Solid effort in return
Fox racked up 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 104-101 win at Memphis.
Fox returned from a one-game absence due to an abdomen injury and picked things up right where he had left them off, as he notched 20 or more points for the fourth time in four games since the All-Star Break. The star point guard has also dished out five or more assists in each of his last three games, as he is making a big impact on offense both as a scorer and as a playmaking threat.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...