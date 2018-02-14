Fox had 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over Dallas.

Fox finished with double-figures for the eighth time in the past nine games. He has also played in at least 30 minutes in seven of those games and appears to be locked in as the starting point-guard. George Hill was shipped out at the deadline, leaving Fox as the primary ball-handler and someone the organization views as a long-term prospect. He is probably deserving of a roster spot in all leagues, despite the issues with his efficiency from the field.