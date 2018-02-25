Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Solid in return to action
Fox (eye) went for 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Lakers.
Fox had missed Thursday's game against the Thunder with a case of conjunctivitis, but he was reasonably effective Saturday in what was his first action since Feb. 14. The 20-year-old has now posted four double-digit scoring efforts in the last five contests, even as he's endured a ragged multi-game stretch from the field. Factoring in Saturday's line, Fox has shot 41.7 percent or less in five of the last six contests. Despite his current slump, the fact that he played close to a normal allotment of minutes was certainly encouraging.
