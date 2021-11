Fox totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), five assists, four rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots over 35 minutes Monday in a loss to the Suns.

Fox trailed only Harrison Barnes (26 points) for high-scoring honors among Kings players in the loss, and he also led the team with five dimes. Perhaps more impressively, the point guard swatted a club-high three shots and also notched three steals. Fox entered the contest with only two blocked shots across his first 10 games.