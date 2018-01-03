Fox (quadriceps) supplied 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 loss to the Hornets.

The rookie logged a full allotment of minutes in his return to action and posted his best scoring total since Oct. 31. Fox had missed the last six contests with his injury, but he appeared to show no ill effects while generating one of his better all-around efforts of the campaign. Fox's scoring totals have been all over the spectrum thus far due to some highly inconsistent shooting, but as Tuesday's performance in defeat demonstrates, he carries plenty of upside in multiple categories.