Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Sparks late rally in win
Fox provided 27 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists, five steals, four rebounds and two blocked shots across 30 minutes in Thursday's 128-123 win over the Grizzlies.
Fox came alive in the fourth quarter and scored 10 of his 27 points in the final period, as the Kings charged back from 20 points down to win the game. Fox's stat line is a clear sign that the standout point guard's injury woes are behind him. His five steals and two blocked shots were season-high totals for Fox, who came one assist shy of his fourth double-double of the season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...