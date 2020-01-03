Fox provided 27 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists, five steals, four rebounds and two blocked shots across 30 minutes in Thursday's 128-123 win over the Grizzlies.

Fox came alive in the fourth quarter and scored 10 of his 27 points in the final period, as the Kings charged back from 20 points down to win the game. Fox's stat line is a clear sign that the standout point guard's injury woes are behind him. His five steals and two blocked shots were season-high totals for Fox, who came one assist shy of his fourth double-double of the season.