Fox recorded 38 points (13-27 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-12 FT), one rebound, five assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 victory over the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Fox shined as the Kings went up 1-0 against the 2022 champs. He showed no ill effects from the ankle injury that hampered him a week ago, shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and drilling four out of eight three-point attempts. Fox and the Kings are now firing on all cylinders with a pristine injury report.