Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Sprains ankle
Fox will not return to Monday's game against the Bulls after spraining his left ankle, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Immediate X-rays came back negative, but the rookie likely has further medical tests on tap in the coming days to determine the exact severity of the sprain he suffered in the third quarter of Monday's game. Luckily the Kings don't play again until Friday against Portland, but George Hill will be the top candidate for more of a workload if Fox ends up sitting out.
