Fox will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Wizards, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Kings are opting to give veteran George Hill the night for rest, which allows Fox to pick up his first career start. He's averaged a very respectable 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 26.8 minutes in a bench role so far this season, but should push for a 30-plus-minute role on Sunday while working with the top unit, giving him the opportunity to improve on those numbers, at least temporarily. Fox will be a very intriguing DFS play for a solid price Sunday