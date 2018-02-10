Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Starting Friday
Fox (ankle) will start at point guard for Friday's tilt versus the Trail Blazers, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
Fox was listed as probable heading into the evening, and appears to have avoided any type of setback. With George Hill now out of the picture, the rookie figures to see consistent starter's minutes going forward.
