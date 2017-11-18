Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Starting Friday
Fox will start at point guard for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The Kings have opted to go small in order to counter the Trail Blazers lineup, and as a result Fox will draw the third start of his career. The rookie has averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists across 26.5 minutes in two starts this season.
