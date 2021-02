Fox (knee) will start Sunday's game against Memphis, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

A sore knee kept Fox out of Friday's loss to Orlando, but after making some progress in the last 48 hours, he'll return to the lineup at point guard, sending Tyrese Haliburton back to the bench. Fox has been on a tear since the middle of January, averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals over his last 11 contests.