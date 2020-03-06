Play

Fox (abdomen) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest against Philadelphia, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

It's reported that Fox is nursing minor right abdominal tightness, but the injury won't be enough to keep him off the court. The former Kentucky standout is currently dropping 20.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 42 outings this season.

