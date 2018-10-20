Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Steady play once again Friday
Fox tallied 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, and six assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 149-129 loss to New Orleans.
That makes two straight solid performances for Fox who managed 18 points to go with his six assists. He looks far more confident with his shot and that is translating over to his passing game. This overall improvement in his game is a welcome sight for owners who had drafted him based off his strong preseason. The low minutes here were likely due to the nature of the scoreline and should increase on Sunday against the Thunder.
