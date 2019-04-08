Fox (foot) offered 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Kings' 133-129 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday.

Fox shook off his probable designation to put together an excellent all-around effort, one that saw him check in second only to Harrison Barnes in scoring on the night for the Kings. The second-year guard had played only eight minutes against the Jazz on Friday before exiting with his foot injury, but he was clearly unencumbered while producing his second-double-double in the last three games. Fox now has six double-digit scoring efforts in the last eight contests on his way to closing out a breakout sophomore campaign in strong fashion.