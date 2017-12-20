Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Still dealing with quad issue
Fox (quad) did not play in the second half of Tuesday's win over the 76ers, but the Kings clarified that the rookie did not aggravate his bruised quad, Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen reports.
It initially appeared that Fox had perhaps taken another hit to the same quad that caused him to miss Sunday's game in Toronto, but Christensen notes that the team's PR department stated that Fox simply "wasn't getting the lift off of [the leg]," so the Kings opted to hold him out of the second half due to discomfort more so than a re-injury. With that in mind, Fox, who played only 11 minutes Tuesday, should be considered very much questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets in Brooklyn.
