Fox, who is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics with a right glute contusion, participated in the team's morning shootaround, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox's ability to participate in shootaround bodes well for his status leading up to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip after a two-game absence due to the glute injury. If the star point guard remains sidelined for a third consecutive game, Keon Ellis will likely remain in the starting five and take on a 30-plus-minute role. Over his last five outings, Fox has averaged 29.2 points, 6.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 38.0 minutes per game.