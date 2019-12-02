Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Still multiple weeks away
Fox (ankle) will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks.
Fox has been sidelined since Nov. 11 due to a left ankle sprain, and while he's resumed non-contact basketball activities, the guard is still multiple weeks away from a return. In the meantime, Cory Joseph should continue to fill in at point guard for Fox.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...