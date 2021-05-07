site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Still out Friday
Fox (COVID-19 protocols) is out Friday against the Spurs.
Fox will sit out an eighth straight game due to protocols. Delon Wright should continue seeing plenty of action in his absence.
