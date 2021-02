Fox posted 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 127-118 loss to the Nets.

Fox was a bit turnover prone (four) in the performance, but he shot efficiently from the field and got his teammates involved. Tuesday marked the seventh time this season Fox has scored at least 27 points, and it's the 13th time he's dished at least eight assists.