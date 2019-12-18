Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Strong effort in return
Fox scored a team-high 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to the Hornets.
Out since Nov. 8 with an ankle injury, Fox showed no rust and saw his usual amount of court time despite coming off the bench. The third-year guard could return to the starting five as soon as Friday against the Pacers, but Fox seems safe to plug back into fantasy lineups right away regardless.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...