Play

Fox scored a team-high 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to the Hornets.

Out since Nov. 8 with an ankle injury, Fox showed no rust and saw his usual amount of court time despite coming off the bench. The third-year guard could return to the starting five as soon as Friday against the Pacers, but Fox seems safe to plug back into fantasy lineups right away regardless.

More News
Our Latest Stories