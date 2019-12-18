Fox scored a team-high 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to the Hornets.

Out since Nov. 8 with an ankle injury, Fox showed no rust and saw his usual amount of court time despite coming off the bench. The third-year guard could return to the starting five as soon as Friday against the Pacers, but Fox seems safe to plug back into fantasy lineups right away regardless.