Fox scored 28 points (8-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT) to go along with one rebound, seven assists and five steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

Fox used his ability to get to and convert from the free-throw line to overcome a poor shooting night from the field. He also found his shooting stroke when it mattered most, as he drilled a game-winning shot over Bradley Beal with 0.7 seconds left. Fox's seven assists were actually a downturn from his recent performances, as he had reached eight assists in 12 of his last 14 contests. However the highlight of Fox's box score was his five steals, a season-best mark.