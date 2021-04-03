Fox registered 12 points (5-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, three steals, a rebound and a block across 29 minutes in Friday's loss against the Lakers.

Fox was able to end up as one of Sacramento's four players that scored in double digits and paced the team in assists, but he struggled from the floor all night long and needed 20 shots just to record 12 points -- that speaks volumes about his lack of efficiency. Fox ended a streak of six straight games with at least 20 points, though, so all the signs would seem to indicate this game was nothing more than a bump on the road for the 2017 first-round pick.