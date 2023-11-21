Fox ended with 14 points (5-18 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 129-93 loss to the Pelicans.

The Kings' offense struggled badly in this defeat, and the star floor general could not escape those woes after posting a poor shooting line, particularly from three-point range. This 14-point output was a season-low mark for Fox, but given he has scored at least 28 points in six of his eight appearances, this was likely nothing more than a bump on the road in what has been a strong season for one of the most electric point guards in The Association.