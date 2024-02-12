Fox posted 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and five assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Thunder.

Fox is a dynamic floor general who can takeover a game offensively in the blink of an eye, but that hasn't been the case of late, as he has gone four straight games without reaching the 20-point mark. The lack of scoring hasn't been enough to reduce his fantasy appeal, however, as Fox should bounce back sooner rather than later. During that aforementioned four-game stretch, Fox is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting a mere 39.4 percent from the field.