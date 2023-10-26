Fox had 18 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal in 33 minutes in Wednesday's 130-114 win over the Jazz.

Fox didn't have a strong showing from the field and missed all four of his field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter. However, the game was already out of reach by that point. He earned his first All-Star appearance in the 2022-23 season when he averaged 25.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 steals over 33.4 minutes in 73 games while shooting a career-high 51.2 percent from the floor.