Fox finished with 14 points (7-22 FG, 0-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) and eight assists in Monday's loss to Miami.

Fox still salvaged a decent fantasy showing, as he added three steals, but it was nonetheless a difficult night, as he missed 15 shots, including all seven of his attempts from three. Over his last seven games, Fox is now just 6-of-26 from downtown.