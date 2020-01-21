Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Struggles in loss
Fox finished with 14 points (7-22 FG, 0-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) and eight assists in Monday's loss to Miami.
Fox still salvaged a decent fantasy showing, as he added three steals, but it was nonetheless a difficult night, as he missed 15 shots, including all seven of his attempts from three. Over his last seven games, Fox is now just 6-of-26 from downtown.
