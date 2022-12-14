Fox logged 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 loss to Philadelphia.

Fox returned to the starting lineup Tuesday following a two-game absence due to a sore right foot, but he struggled with his shot and submitted just one assist during the blowout loss to Philadelphia. Coming into the contest, the sixth-year guard was averaging 22.8 points, 5.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals, so Tuesday's poor performance can likely be chalked up to rust. The good news is that Fox isn't listed on the injury report for the second half of the Kings' back-to-back set Wednesday, so he should be full go and will look to get back on track against Toronto.