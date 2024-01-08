Fox chipped in three points (1-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-100 loss to the Pelicans.
The Kings lost by a whopping 33 points, and Domantas Sabonis was the only starter that had any real success. After a terrific showing in December, Fox has struggled in January and his performance Sunday was arguably his worst of the campaign. Over his last four games, Fox holds averages of 18.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers on 36.4 percent shooting from the field.
