Fox produced 10 points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FG), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's preseason game against the Pacers.

Despite struggling with his shot, Fox had a solid overall game. Notably, after averaging just 5.1 free-throw attempts per game last year, Fox managed to make it to the line 10 times, making eight attempts. His aggressiveness, especially in the face of his shot not falling, was encouraging and bodes well for the third-year guard moving forward.