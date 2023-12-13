Fox recorded 14 points (5-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 119-99 loss to the Clippers.
Although Fox nailed three shots from downtown, he only went 2-of-13 elsewhere and couldn't get anything else going in the loss. Tuesday's game marked Fox's worst number since Nov. 20, when the Kings were trounced by New Orleans. When fox and the rest of the lineup are dialed in, they can beat anyone, but the team's fortunes decrease when Fox has a tepid performance.
