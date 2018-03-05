Fox managed 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 win over the Knicks.

The rookie took a step back after posting a team-high 17 points Saturday, although he still managed his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort coming out of the All-Star break. Fox has alternated some impressive shooting efforts with lackluster outings recently, as he's posted a sub-40-percent success rate in every other game over the last six and has hit or exceeded the 50.0 percent mark in the three other contests during that stretch. That inconsistency has capped his offensive contributions at times, but he figures to continue steadying his overall game while seeing plenty of minutes as the starting point guard for the balance of the season.